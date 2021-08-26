Community College Announces New Classes Coming to Milton

MILTON – The Milton Borough Council heard a special presentation Wednesday evening, as members of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project announced a new partnership with The Improved Milton Experience and Milton MakerSpace to offer technology classes to the public.

Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, Executive Director of the project, has been working to bring a community college to The Valley. She says these non-credit classes serve the community by introducing learners to innovative technology, “This has been 12 years in the making, so we are really excited that this is a major milestone to be accomplished, offering non-credit community education classes that are short but with lots of content.”

While most of the classes are designed for adults, Montgomery Middle School teacher Jesse Newcomer, who serves on the board of SCVEP and as the program director for TIME, says his students are looking forward to field trips to Milton MakerSpace.

“They were so excited and I would say that’s the most glorious part. They can take the 3D printing courses, they can take photography courses, just about anything we have there technology-wise. They’ll be able to work on CNC machines and engraving as well as creating their own music, so it’s very exciting,” she said.

Classes in the culinary arts, graphic design, 3D printing and more will begin October 4, with registration opening September 6. Held in the Milton MakerSpace at the Moose Family Center, each class will be 90 minutes long and cost $15. She says the public can get more information, visit newcommunitycollege.org or find them on Facebook.