UPDATE: Lewisburg Gridlock Caused by Unannounced Bridge Project

LEWISBURG — Traffic was gridlocked in Lewisburg Wednesday because of a pop-up river bridge project….This has already been traffic associated with Bucknell student arrivals, Lewisburg Farmer’s Market and the normal weekday flow.

A PennDOT spokeswoman says crews were replacing the lights on the Lewisburg River Bridge near the intersection of Routes 45 and 405. PennDOT says crews wrapped up work just before 1:30 p.m.

Several motorists who waited in lines for up to an hour along Market Street, contacted WKOK. They said crews were flagging traffic one lane at a time, and subsequently, long lines developed on both sides of the river and on the Lewisburg river bridge. Market Street, cross streets, the bridge, and the Routes 405/45 intersection were all partially blocked by stuck traffic.