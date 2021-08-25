US Congressman Keller: Budget Bill is ‘Disaster’ adds $17T Debt

From US Congressman Fred Keller (R-11th, Kreamer, Pa.):

Congressman Fred Keller opposes Democrats’ reckless budget resolution

Washington, D.C. — Today, Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) released the following statement after voting no on House Democrats’ budget resolution:

“Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrats’ budget is a disaster for millions of working families and paves the way for more Washington control over their lives. This budget resolution fast-tracks $3.5 trillion in spending and adds $17 trillion in new debt that our children and grandchildren will have to pay back, grants amnesty for illegal aliens, eliminates right-to-work protections, and expands government-controlled health care. I voted no on this budget because I made a promise to the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th District that I would work to rein in wasteful spending. That’s a promise I intend to keep.”