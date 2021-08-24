‘Bigger’ Northumberland County Fair Returns This Week

It’s the Return of the Northumberland County Fair This Week

SUNBURY – It’s the return of the biggest little fair in Pennsylvania this week, and organizers say it will be even bigger this year. The Northumberland County Fair returns this Wednesday through Saturday outside Sunbury along Seven Points Road.

Board member Mary Ann Troutman says one of many new attractions this year is lots of headliner local bands, “Thursday night Frank Wicker will be there and his band. Friday we have Jim McClincy there. Also Light Switch will be on our big stage, they are new for this year. On Saturday the music actually starts…I believe at 1 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m.”

Troutman also says the public is encouraged to enter into the many contests at the fair, “We have fruits, flowers, vegetables, baked goods. We have needle work, we have crafts, we have arts, the 4-H has projects there. It’s just here to showcase the many talents of the many people of Northumberland County.”

Troutman and fellow board member Joe Bartello says there are new food vendors this year, along with some familiar favorites, “Butch’s Smokehouse Fix is going to be a new food vendor this year. We’ll have the same ones, like Grandma’s Apple Dumplings. We have a new pretzel person this year. The Boy Scouts will be there, the men of the church…they’ll have their famous French fries with a gallon of cheese…and the tall cedar guys, they always have their two food stands.”

Parking and admission is free. You can hear more details about this year’s Northumberland County Fair on the WKOK Podcast page.