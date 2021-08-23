Fire Damages Home along Route 61 near Sunbury

SUNBURY – No injuries were reported when fire damaged a home near Sunbury Sunday evening. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, they did not monitor the treatment of anyone (occupants or firefighters) hurt in the fire that was reported at 6:30pm.

They tell us crews from Upper Augusta Township, Sunbury, Point Township, and Northumberland were on the scene, some for about two hours. Americus Ambulance also responded. The fire was reported at the intersection of Union Street and Route 61 in the Hamilton area near Sunbury.