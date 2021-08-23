CareerLink Hosting Job Fair in Sunbury’s Cameron Park

Outdoor Job Fair to be Held September 9

SUNBURY – An outdoor job fair coming to Sunbury…More than 40 local employers seeking new hires will be set up in Sunbury’s Cameron Park next month. The outdoor job fair will be September 9 from 1-3 p.m.

PA CareerLink Site Administrator Jamie Mercaldo said the park was a perfect location, as it’s directly in front of their office, and more than 40 employers are looking to hire immediately at the job fair.

She said parking is available on Market Street and in the municipal lot behind the CareerLink office.

A full list of participating employers and social service agencies can be found on Facebook under the Cameron Park Job Fair event. For help with your resume, call 570-988-7300.