Statewide COVID Hospitalizations Remain Around 1,300

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health reported an increase of 19 hospitalizations since Thursday, and 2,128 new statewide COVID-19 cases are added to the state’s total.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations remain over 1,300. In Friday’s update, the state Department of Health reported a total of 1,326 people hospitalized, with 335 people in an ICU and 164 on ventilators. Local hospital numbers remain the same; Geisinger Danville is treating a total of 28 COVID-19 patients, with 11 in ICU and six on ventilators; Evangelical Community Hospital continues to treat seven, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator; and Geisinger Shamokin continues to treat seven, with two in the ICU.

The addition of 2,128 cases brings the total number who have contracted the disease to 1,262,903 since the pandemic began. The department says 95% of those infected have fully recovered. Locally, there were 29 new cases reported, with 14 in Northumberland County (9,967 total cases since the start of the pandemic), nine in Snyder (3,791 total), five in Union (6,267 total) and one in Montour (2,049 total).

There were 19 new deaths reported statewide in Friday’s update as well, for a total of 28,059 since the start of the pandemic. There were no new deaths locally; Northumberland County has a total of 366 deaths, Union County has seen 90 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Snyder County 86, and Montour 67.

More than 11.9 million total vaccine doses have been administered statewide since the pandemic began, with 5.8 million fully vaccinated. The state says 64.7% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Local vaccine data shows 230 doses received by residents of The Valley Thursday. Northumberland County residents received 116 new doses, for a total of 80,699 having received at least one shot (41,428 county residents are fully vaccinated, 39,271 partially).

Snyder County residents received 37 more doses, for a total of 27,758 (13,889 residents are now fully vaccinated, 13,869 partially). Union County residents received 59 more doses for a total of 35,146 (17,704 fully vaccinated, 17,442 partially) and Montour residents received 18 more doses (22,863 total; 11,371 fully vaccinated residents, 11,492 partially).