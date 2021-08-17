Pennsylvania COVID-19 One-Day Statewide Totals Stay Above 2,000

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health reported another one-day total of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. The department also reports 81 new statewide hospitalizations.

In Tuesday’s update, they say 2,027 new cases were logged statewide since the day before, bringing the total number to about 1.25 million since the pandemic began. Locally, there were 42 new cases reported, with 22 in Northumberland County (9,910 total cases since the start of the pandemic), 11 in Snyder (3,759 total), nine in Union (6,246 total) and none in Montour (2,044 total).

Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and the Delta variant remain over 1,100. In Tuesday’s update, the state Department of Health reported an increase of 81 people hospitalized since yesterday, including more ICU patients and those on ventilators (1,196 people hospitalized, 316 in ICU, 139 on ventilators). Local hospital numbers have gone up, with Geisinger Danville now treating eight new COVID-19 patients for a total of 29, with 10 in ICU and four on ventilators. No change at other local hospitals; Geisinger Shamokin continues to treat seven COVID-19 patients, including two in the ICU. Seven patients remain in Evangelical Community Hospital.

There were 27 new deaths reported statewide since yesterday, for a total of 27,993 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally. Union County has seen 90 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County 365, Snyder County 86, and Montour 67.

More than 11.9 million total vaccine doses have been administered statewide since the pandemic began, with 5.8 million fully vaccinated. Local vaccine data shows 352 doses received by residents of The Valley on Monday. Northumberland County residents received 173 new doses, for a total of 80,242 having received at least one shot (41,205 county residents are fully vaccinated, 39,037 partially). Snyder County residents received 66 more doses, for a total of 27,635 (13,826 residents are now fully vaccinated, 13,809 partially). Union County residents received 91 more doses for a total of 34,970 (17,628 fully vaccinated, 17,342 partially) and Montour residents received 22 more doses (22,784 total; 11,336 fully vaccinated residents, 11,448 partially).