Geisinger’s Doc: PA Virus Mitigation Should be Proactive

Geisinger Doc Wants State to be more “Proactive’ in COVID Mitigation

DANVILLE – It’s time to stop the surge…time to stop the COVID-19 surge in Pennsylvania, and in the Valley. Geisinger’s Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Stanley Martin, would like to see state officials take a little more action in helping to mitigate the recent COVID surge statewide:

“I would love to see the state be a little bit more proactive here, but I also recognize their hands may be somewhat tied. I would say that just from a general standpoint, if we’re looking for advice, we shouldn’t really be looking to politicians.”

This remark comes as Governor Wolf’s administration says it won’t implement a statewide mask mandate or other mitigation measures despite the recent surge of COVID cases. Dr. Martin says it would be wise for the public to heed the messages of public health experts.

“These are the people who are going to tell you what you can do to be safe, and if you were to pay attention and be willing to be educated and be willing to learn about what’s really been going on and what’s really been happening, then you can protect yourself and your family,” he said.

Rates of new infection do vary, but are increasing, especially in Montour and Northumberland counties, who are meeting substantial spread of the virus. You can hear his remarks on the WKOK podcast page.