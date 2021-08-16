Trib Live Reports: Penn State Senate Votes ‘No’ on COVID Plan

PA Headlines 8/16/21

UNIVERSITY PARK (Pittsburgh Tribune Review) – Trib Live is reporting… Penn State’s faculty senate formally passed a vote of no confidence Friday on the university’s fall covid-19 plan, slamming the administration for what it perceives as an inadequate response while again reiterating its desire for a vaccine mandate. The resolution stopped short of directly expressing no confidence in the Penn State administration itself. But the largely symbolic move is the strongest stance the faculty senate has taken yet on the issue. Two separate resolutions were passed at the special Zoom meeting. The second involved the vote of no confidence, which passed 109-57. The first was a resolution that called for additional covid-19-related measures, a vaccine mandate, and more. That passed 128-32.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — AP Reports….The National Weather Service has confirmed a 10th tornado that struck during storms last month in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Forecasters in Mount Holly, New Jersey said Sunday that the EF-0 tornado struck July 29 in a remote area of Jackson Township, New Jersey with estimated peak winds of 80 mph. Authorities earlier confirmed nine other tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the storm, including an EF-3 tornado in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State. Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 mph when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Forecasters said an EF-2 tornado near New Hope, Pennsylvania in the Washington Crossing Historic Park area went across the Delaware River into Mercer County, New Jersey with peak winds up to 115 mph. Two tornadoes struck in Ocean County, an EF-2 that went from Waretown to Barnegat Light with peak winds up to 115 mph and an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph to 105 mph. An EF-1 tornado in the Plumstead Township area of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had peak winds up to 90 mph. Another EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 90 mph appeared in the Weisenberg Township area of Lehigh County, uprooting trees and causing some minor roof damage Another EF-1 was in Windsor, Mercer County, and there were EF-0 tornadoes in northeast Philadelphia and in Slatington, Lehigh County.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT (AP) – AP is reporting…ESPN will be using young broadcasters as part of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first of two KidsCast presentations will be the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22. The ESPN2 broadcast will complement the main feed on ESPN. Two nights later, one of the Little League World Series games will serve as the standalone telecast on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EDT. This is the second time the network has done a KidsCast from the Little League World Series. A 2019 game winner’s bracket game between Hawaii and Virginia aired on ESPN2 alongside the traditional broadcast on ESPN. Last year’s LLWS and MLB Little League Classic were canceled because of the pandemic.

Mo’ne Davis, the celebrated pitcher for Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series in 2014, will be an analyst for the second time. Davis was in the booth in 2019 and is a communications major at Hampton University. “I know the team has a lot of fun things planned for the broadcasts that will be of interest to kids and MLB fans of all ages. Since 2019 I’ve had some practice and feel more prepared than ever. I can’t wait to work with some new people and get back at it in Williamsport,” Davis said in a statement. Play-by-play announcer Ian Nichols, analyst Zoe Alter and reporter Hayley Galindo were selected from the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp. Alter was a reporter during the 2019 game and said in a statement she is hoping that her experience from two years ago will help with calling a game in the booth. Alter will also serve as the reporter for the Little League Home Run Derby, which will air Aug. 29 before the LLWS title game.

.