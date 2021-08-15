A Motorcycle Collision Was Fatal for a McClure Man Saturday

MCCLURE — A motorcycle collision Saturday near McClure was fatal for a resident of our region.

State police from Selinsgrove tell WKOK, the crash happened around 10:30am in West Beaver Township, Snyder County on Route 522. They say 58-year-old Ricky Lash of McClure, was riding north and ran into the back of a farm apparatus that was slowing to make a turn. Lash sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.

Assisting at the scene were McClure, Bannerville, Lewistown, Evangelical EMS, as well as other state and local police personnel. Life Flight from Geisinger also responded, according to state police.