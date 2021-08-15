Northumberland To Close King Street for Monday Concerts

NORTHUMBERLAND – Starting Monday in Northumberland, King Street will be closed between Second and Front Streets during concerts. Mayor Daniel Berard said this will address safety and noise issues during the popular concerts held each week in King Street Park.

Berard said the closure of the street will continue weekly, the rest of this season. He says they’ll close the street at 7:15pm, after the crowd has gathered, and after the show has started.

Mayor Berard said the goal is to protect children children and adults crossing King Street, and reduce the noise level during the show.

He noted, King Street will be open for people to park, and there is parking, at the bank, and church parking lots.