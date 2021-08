URBAN – A body was found near the Village of Urban, in Jordan Township, in lower Northumberland County Thursday. State troopers from Stonington say 34-year-old Darryl Shadle of Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, was found around 6am.

The body was near the intersection of Gun Club Road and Urban Road, and the incident, on which they do not elaborate, is said to have started the day before. Beyond that, they don’t give any further details; they say an autopsy is pending.