The Center Square Report: Ticks Are More Prevalent, Caution Advised

PA Headlines 8/12/21

(The Center Square) – The Center Square is reporting…Pennsylvania officials are warning state residents to be on guard against ticks when they’re spending time in natural areas. Pennsylvania acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell, and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn met at Boyd Big Tree Preserve recently to discuss the increased prevalence of ticks this year, diseases they can carry, and tick bite prevention methods. The Department of Environmental Protection collected two times the number of Blacklegged tick nymphs, which are the size of a poppy seed, this year compared to last.

Pennsylvania residents and visitors can reduce the chance of being bitten by covering exposed skin, avoiding dense shrubbery or tall grass, and using an EPA-approved insect repellent. After potential exposure, perform a self-check and shower immediately. Running clothing and gear through a dryer can help to kill ticks. “This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports across the state, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis,” Johnson said in a statement. “As Pennsylvanians continue to spend more time outdoors, we are urging everyone to take steps to prevent tick bites, such as wearing insect repellent, putting permethrin on their shoes, gear and clothing, and doing frequent tick checks.”