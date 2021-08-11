Correctional Officer Attacked in Northumberland County Jail

NORTHUMBERLAND – Authorities say a July 17 incident in the Northumberland County Jail has resulted in charges against 25-year-old inmate Patrick Gurdak for aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announced Monday an investigation into the incident revealed Gurdak attacking a 20-year-old correctional officer as soon as he opened Gurdak’s cell. Matulewicz said the CO was repeatedly punched in the head and face, then grabbed from behind and thrown on the floor, sustaining minor cuts and bruises but not requiring hospitalization.

Gurdak awaits arraignment on the charges.