Geisinger to Reinstate Visitation Restrictions

DANVILLE – As statewide COVID-19 cases increase, Geisinger Medical Center has announced visitation limits for all its locations.

Starting Monday, only one visitor will be allowed for any outpatient procedures and two visitors for emergency room patients.

Dr. Stanley Martin, Director of Infectious Diseases, says the vast majority of new infections treated at Geisinger have been seen in unvaccinated residents, with the new COVID variants especially contagious.

The hospital continues to require masks throughout their campuses and will be adjusting maximum capacities in waiting rooms, cafeterias and other public spaces by 50 percent.