Silo Fire hits Shamokin Area Farm, No Injuries Reported

SHAMOKIN – A silo caught fire on a farm in the Shamokin area Thursday night. No injuries were reported at the scene and dozens of volunteers had the fire out in about three hours. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, they sent crews to the Reitz Dairy Farm, in Shamokin Township, about 8:30pm.

Through multiple alarms, Stonington, Shamokin, Trevorton, East Cameron Township, Elysburg, Overlook, Upper and Lower Augusta Townships, Sunbury, and Point Township volunteer fire companies got involved—most sent tanker trucks. Again, dispatchers monitored no injuries at the scene of the silo fire along Reitz Lane, in the Shamokin area Thursday night.