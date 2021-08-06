State Police: Man Eludes Traffic Stop in Union County Caught

Williamsport Man Flees Route 15 Traffic Stop

MILTON – A man who fled from state police after an attempted traffic stop has been arrested.

Milton troopers have arrested 25-year-old Devin Bailey of Williamsport for fleeing an attempted traffic stop July 2 in Union County. Troopers say Bailey was driving a vehicle with several title 75 violations along Route 15 at Bartlow Road.

Troopers say they tried to pull over Bailey who didn’t respond to their emergency lights and accelerated away. Police then arrested Bailey and he was later arraigned in district court and jailed.