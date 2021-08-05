Road Delays: Bloomsburg Project Goes Round the Clock’

Delays and Detours 24 Hours a Day in Bloomsburg this Weekend on Route 487

HARRISBURG – The PennDOT Bloomsburg Route 11/Route 487 East Street project is progressing this weekend.

Construction crews will set up in the Route 487/East Street/Route 11 intersection Friday at 6pm and work 24 hours per day until Monday morning. Some traffic will get through the intersection and some traffic will be detoured. We have specific directions, detours, and a map posted at WKOK.com. All motorists should expect delays, according to PennDOT.

Next weekend, crews will be working on a different part of the intersection with a different set of directions and detours in place. Again, more details on Bloomsburg’s PennDOT 24-hour-per-day work is posted at WKOK.com

8/4/2021 Update: Route 487 is now open between Sixth Street and Seventh Street in Bloomsburg. Route 487 continues to be closed between Seventh Street and Ninth Street for construction. Work is still scheduled to be performed the following weekends-

On Friday, August 6 at 8:00 PM through Monday, August 9 at 6:00 AM , the contractor will begin work on the next phase of the project which will take place at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 northbound Truck traffic will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Route 1007 (Old Berwick Road, Central Road, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Route 11 southbound Truck traffic will use Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard), Central Road, Old Berwick Road, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street).

Route 11 cars will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Old Berwick Road, Park Street, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

On Friday, August 13 at 8:00 PM through Monday, August 16 at 6:00 AM , the contractor will continue work at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Local traffic using Sixth Street between Market Street and East Street will be detoured onto Market Street, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street), and Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work completion dates are weather permitting.