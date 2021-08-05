Northumberland Woman Arrested from Dauphin County Drug Incident

Local Woman Involved in Dauphin County Drug Incident

DUNCANNON – A Northumberland woman was arrested for role in a drug incident in Dauphin County. Newport state police say arrested was 37-year-old Elizabeth Wagner, along with 47-year-old James Peters from Perry County. Troopers recently reported the incident occurred June 5 in Reed Towship, Dauphin County, when Peters was seen at gas station, where he was earlier reported to be acting “jittery and strange” while sitting in his vehicle. Troopers say Wagner was also with him at the time.

Troopers say Peters later confessed to smoking methamphetamine prior to driving the car. Following a search, troopers say they found multiple bags of methamethetamine and drug paraphenalia reportedly belonging to Wagner.

Troopers say both were transported to Dauphin County Booking center to be charged.