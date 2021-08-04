Nearly 1,500 New Statewide COVID Cases Reported

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health says the Delta variant is catching… In its Wednesday update, the state reported 1,493 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1.23 million since the pandemic began.

Locally, there were 12 new cases, with half of those in Northumberland County. That county has now reached a total of 9,789 cases since the start of the pandemic. Snyder County reported four new cases for a total of 3,711. There were two new cases reported in Union County, for a total of 6,201 and Montour County has no new cases, remaining at 2,027.

No change in state or local hospitalizations: The department says statewide hospitalizations remain at 563, with 126 people in an ICU and 61 on a ventilators. In local hospitals, Geisinger Danville is still treating six COVID-19 patients, with three in ICU and one on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin still has one patient, who is now out of ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has no COVID patients at this time.

There were 15 new deaths reported statewide in Wednesday’s update, for a total of 27,883 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally. Union County has seen 90 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County 365, Snyder County 86, and Montour 67.

Local vaccine data shows 222 doses administered in The Valley. Northumberland County residents received 127 new doses, with a total of 78,357 (40,483 county residents are fully vaccinated, 37,874 partially). Snyder County administered 40 more doses, for a total of 27,130 (13,595 residents are now fully vaccinated, 13,535 partially).

Union County residents received 38 more doses for a total of 34,311 (17,327 fully, 16,984 partially); and Montour administered 17 more doses (22,493 total; 11,232 fully vaccinated residents, 11,278 partially). More than 11.6 million total doses have been administered statewide since the pandemic began and Pennsylvania ranks fifth nationwide for total doses administered.