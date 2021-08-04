Drive-Through Celebration and Parade in Union County Saturday

Celebrating Veterans in Union County this Weekend

LEWISBURG – The 26th annual Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade is taking place Saturday. President of the planning committee Terry Burke says they had to have the parade at a later date because of the pandemic, but are very glad to be having the parade at all.

He says the parade will be drive-through style at the Silver Moon outdoor venue near Lewisburg, “Veterans and Gold Star Families will have designated parking spots in the Silver Moon Flea Market parking lot, which is huge. So, they will be stationary and community members will line up and drive past them.”

Burke says they currently have about 65 to 70 participating veterans and gold star families, but they hope more will attend, “So, there’s room. We have about 20 extra parking spots, but as is the case every year, we will always make room for a veteran so if they just show up, we’re covered. If they want to call me and make sure they have a spot, that’s fine, or contact us on Facebook, that’s a plan too.”

There will be music from the Keystone Regiment Band from Altoona, as well as the Lewisburg and Line Mountain High School bands. The parade begins this Saturday at 10 a.m. Veterans who would like to participate can email [email protected] or call (267) 760-3332. More information can also be found at ucveterans4thofjuly.aplos.org