Bucknellians Talk Local Rare Plants at Global Conference

LEWISBURG – At an international botany conference recently, one student and some Bucknell professors had a chance to talk about some very rare plants which were discovered near the Shikellamy State Park overlook.

Bucknell senior Anais Barnes was in on the discovery of a rare plant species, “Going to different areas provided by Dr. Martine. Sites where we believed heuchera alba would be found. We went to those sites, if heuchera alba was there we would take samples.”

Bucknell botany professor Dr. Chris Martine also spoke of another notable discovery of a rare bee species not seen for decades, “What’s crazy is that in a lot of those sites is they also found a bee called the alumroot cellophane bee which until two years ago hasn’t been seen in Pennsylvania in over a hundred years.”

You can hear more from Barnes and Martine’s experiences on the WKOK Podcast page, as well as those of professor Dr. Tanisha Williams, who is now know nationally as the founder of #blackBotanistsMatter discussion and activities.