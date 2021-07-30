Portion of Front Street to Close Starting Saturday in Sunbury

Front Street Closure in Sunbury Starts Saturday

SUNBURY – A reminder to Sunbury residents, a portion of Front Street will be closed starting Saturday and the closure will run for 10-days. It’s part of the Reagan Street reconstruction project now underway.

PennDOT says from Saturday through August 11, Front Street (Route 147) will be closed at the intersection with Reagan Street. A detour will be in place using Chestnut Street, Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue.

Reagan Street continues to be closed between Front and Second Streets with detours in place, and those details are online at WKOK.com.

The city and PennDOT says all local traffic is able to get through to businesses and homes in that area.