Fitness Studio, Two Other New Businesses Moving into Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – Three new businesses are set to move into a newly refurbished strip mall on North Market Street in Selinsgrove.

One of those new businesses will be a new fitness studio – the name of the business has not yet been disclosed. The new owners tell us the new studio will be geared toward all ages, ranging from personal fitness programs, boxing, personal training, programs for kids and more.

The other two businesses moving in are Milk and More Grocery and an Edward Jones Financial Services branch.