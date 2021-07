BOWMANSVILLE – A woman from Snyder County died in a car crash in Lebanon County this week.

According to a report from State Police at Bowmansville, 38-year-old Jill Kratzer of Middleburg sustained fatal injuries on Interstate 76 Monday night.

They said her car hit an embankment, a boulder and flipped over; she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash happed just before midnight Monday.