Line Mountain Schools Approve Voluntary Masking for School Year

Voluntary Masking for Line Mountain Schools

MANDATA – Masking will be optional in the Line Mountain School District this year.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Line Mountain School Board approved the option as part of the district’s updated health and safety plan. This comes after the CDC this reversed course on its indoor masking guidance, which now includes a recommendation masking for K-12 schools.

Superintendent Dave Campbell says the district is also strongly encouraging parents and guardians to conduct daily COVID symptom screening prior to student arrival at school or the bus. He says if all students who are ill stay home, everyone staying in school should be safer.

The district will also still promote social distancing ‘to the greatest extent possible.’ Campbell says the district has been diligent in its cleaning protocols as well, and that’s helped negate any spread of the virus in the district – that includes sanitizing classrooms with misters at lunch time and every evening.