UPDATE: Northumberland Man Dies in Routes 11 & 15 Crash

UPDATE:

A 62-Year-Old Northumberland Man Dies in Crash

PORT TREVORTON – It was a 62-year-old Northumberland man who died in a traffic accident on Routes 11 & 15 near Port Trevorton Monday night. State troopers at Selinsgrove tell us, Donald Egan was killed when he was driving north, the southbound lanes of the highway.

State police say they were assisted by Port Trevorton fire department, emergency medical responders from Evangelical Hospital, Life Flight and PennDOT.

PORT TREVORTON – One person died in a collision on Routes 11 & 15 near Port Trevorton Monday night. Central Susquehanna Valley 9-1-1 tells us the collision occurred around 8:20pm on Routes 11 & 15.

Initial reports from the scene indicated a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided. Dispatchers tell us the Snyder County Coroners was summoned.

Volunteers from Port Trevorton and Perry County’s Liverpool fire company responded, as did fire police from Selinsgrove. State police are investigating and have no additional details to add at this time.