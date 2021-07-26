UPDATE: Williamsport Man Arrested After Trying to Flee Troopers

SUNBURY – State troopers had to chase down on foot, an armed man who fled from police on Sunday afternoon. The incident on Packer Island Sunday resulted in an extensive law enforcement response, and the arrest of a Williamsport man.

It started around 4pm, when court papers say state police tried to stopped a car on Packer Island. One passenger in the vehicle took off on foot, and while running, discarded several things, including a loaded 40-caliber Glock handgun.

23-year-old Eric Locke of Williamsport, was apprehended and is facing weapons charges, as well as counts of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and drug charges.

Troopers don’t identify three other people who were detained.

Locke was arraigned in district court and is now jailed on $200,000 bail.

Numerous state and local police converged on the area of the Shikellamy School District Administration Building during the arrest.

Fax