Volunteers Summoned to Working Fire in Kratzerville Friday Morning

KRATZERVILLE — Volunteers from almost a dozen fire companies were been called out this morning in Snyder County. Crews are converged on what arriving crews called a ‘working basement fire’ at a home on Route 204 in Kratzerville. The 5:10am alarm was for a home in the 4000 block of Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County. The fire is now under control, the home was damaged, and some of the crews are returning to quarters.

Volunteers from Kratzerville, Union Township, Union County, New Berlin, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Kreamer, Middleburg, Freeburg and Penns Creek were among the crews dispatched Friday morning.