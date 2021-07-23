State Police: Another Unemployment Compensation Scam Attempt

Unemployment Compensation Scam Hits Home

NEW COLUMBIA – Pennsylvania State Police in Milton are alerted of another unemployment compensation scam happening in our area. This comes on a string of multiple fraudulent claims happening across the valley.

Over the past few weeks, scammers have been attempting to open unemployment benefit claims in other individual’s names. This time however, the victim reported that an unknown actor changed the direct deposit account for their unemployment compensation, taking over $1400.00.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Milton at 570-524-2662.