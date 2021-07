Police Investigating $31,000 Theft from Snyder County Home

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – The investigation continues after a theft from a Perry Township, Snyder County home last month. Selinsgrove state police recently reported sometime between June 8 and 28 someone stole $31,000 cash, a small safe, documents and deeds, and a lockbox from the Aline Church Road home. Anyone with information is asked to contact Selinsgrove troopers. (Deanna Force)