Troopers: Four Teens Face Charges after Vehicle Theft

SELINSGROVE – In Snyder County, state police say four teens are in trouble after stealing a vehicle, fleeing from police, and being in possession of illegal drugs. Troopers at Selinsgrove said they witnessed a traffic violation and tried to stop the vehicle on North Susquehanna Trail.

Prior to stopping the vehicle, they say three juveniles, ages 14 to 16, fled on foot. Troopers said one 16-year-old who only had learners permit stayed with the vehicle. It turns out the vehicle was taken from one of the teen’s home without permission.

Police said that a search of the vehicle and teens turned up illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. The teens are facing multiple charges. Their names are disclosed because of their age.