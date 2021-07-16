Watsontown Man Seriously Injured in Lycoming County Crash

MONTGOMERY- A Watsontown man was seriously injured in a Lycoming County crash a few weeks ago. Montoursville state police reported this week that 22-year-old Jamiee Moyle was injured in the June 26 crash along Route 405 in Montgomery.

Troopers say Moyle failed to make a left-hand turn, hit a road sign and guide wire, and went off the roadway. Troopers say he was wearing a helmet, but was still taken to UPMC Williamsport. No medical treatment or condition report is available from the hospital.

Troopers say Moyle is also cited for a traffic violation.