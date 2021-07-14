Bike Helmets Free to Area Kids at July 15 Safety Program

Upcoming Program Features Free Bike Helmets for Kids

LEWISBURG – Area organizations looking out for kids’ safety . . . Evangelical Community Hospital and the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley invite families to head to the Miller Center at 120 Hardwood Drive July 15 from 4-6 p.m. for a free event focused on bicycle safety.

Children under 12 can be fitted for a free bike helmet, but supplies are limited so it’s first-come first-served. Community Health and Wellness educators will be on hand to lead activities, and all sorts of giveaways are available, like free produce and hygiene kits.

Call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 768-3200 for more information.