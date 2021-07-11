The Trains are Back in Danville, Program Reopens

DANVILLE – The model trains are back in Danville. Christ Memorial Episcopal Church says it resumed its free model train program this weekend.

Located on the second floor of the air-conditioned church, the program allows families to enjoy model trains looping a 22-foot long track. Founder of the display, Bob Bomboy, of Danville, says they were glad to have the display open again, “It’s time to have fun and the joy of playing with our electric trains and all the fascinating operating accessories children can play with here.”

He says a rare American Flyer freight puffing around the room, a 50-year old smoking steam locomotive, and a model of the Navy’s long-lost aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Macon… those are just a few of the attractions surrounded by over 1,000 icicle lights.

The trains are now open 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday.