Bucknell Runner to Represent USA in International Competition

Sample Heading to Summer Paralympic Games

LEWISBURG – Area college paralympian runner heads to Tokyo . . . Bucknell Bison track star Rayven Sample will represent Team USA in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Sample qualified for the international competition by placing second in the 400M race during the US Paralympic Trials, nearly beating his personal best time in the event.

Sample represented the Bisons in the Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America Championships as part of two relay teams, and ran the 400 individual there as well. He joins 14 other ambulatory runners for the track & field portion of the Paralympic games, which will begin August 27.