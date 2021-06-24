TODAY: Lewisburg Job Fair Addresses Area Worker Shortage

SUNBURY – The Valley’s worker shortage has prompted the Central PA Chamber of Commerce to host a job fair today at the Union County Resource Center on Hafer Road.

The Chamber’s President and CEO, Tea Jay Aikey, joined WKOK Sunrise to discuss the upcoming event, she says seven major area employers are looking to attract new talent and Aikey said you may be surprised by how qualified you are for the jobs at hand.

“It’s not about how much training, skill, or previous education you have; it’s a matter of somebody who has work ethic (and can show that), has a good personality, wants to be a part of the team – those are the key things they’re looking for as far as fundamentals. They can teach the rest.”

Representatives from Furmanos, Riverwoods, Strong Spas, Cabinetworks, First Commonwealth Bank, Thermal Product Solutions and Modular Business Systems of PA will be conducting interviews and offering employment information from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Aikey said, “Everyone who attends will have ample time to visit and get interviewed by each employer on site. It’s just a matter of meeting them face-to-face, which is key in any opportunity. Please share information about the event with those who are looking for a job, or maybe a job improvement. By all means, just come out.”

For more information, visit centralpachamber.com or call 742-7341. You can hear Aikey’s full Sunrise interview on our podcast page.