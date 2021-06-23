State DOH: Three Valley Counties ‘Low’ for COVID Spread

WKOK Staff | June 23, 2021 |

HARRISBURG – More big news as Pennsylvania continues moving away from the pandemic – there are no longer any counties with significant spread. On the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, officials say there are no counties listed in the ‘substantial’ category of community spread, which has been the highest category.

The statewide percent-positivity rate has also decreased from 1.9% to 1.4%.   In the Valley, Montour, Union and Snyder Counties are listed in the ‘low’ category for COVID spread, while Northumberland County remains in the ‘moderate’ category.

