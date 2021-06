DANVILLE – A woman from Montour County was hurt in a crash on Liberty Valley Road, in Valley Township Tuesday evening. State police tell us 56-year-old Christina Donato of Danville was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries after the 5pm crash.

Troopers say her vehicle went off the road on a curve and hit a pole. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger says Donato is in fair condition. Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the mishap occurred.