Gasbuddy Notes PA Average Gas Price Down Pennies

(June 21, 2021) – Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.18/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 80.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.91/g today while the most expensive is $3.85/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.91/g while the highest is $3.85/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:

June 21, 2020: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g) June 21, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g) June 21, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g) June 21, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g) June 21, 2016: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g) June 21, 2015: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g) June 21, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g) June 21, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g) June 21, 2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g) June 21, 2011: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.09/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Hagerstown- $2.94/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

York- $3.16/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

