Bucknell: 94% of Class of 2020 Grad Report ‘Success’

‘Successful Outcome’ for Most of Bucknell’s Class of 2020

LEWISBURG – Despite graduating at the peak of the pandemic, most of Bucknell University’s Class of 2020 are still off to a usual impressive start in the work force.

Bucknell says 94% of its 850 Class of 2020 graduates have reported a ‘successful outcome’ within nine months of graduation – meaning they were employed and/or in graduate school, preparing for graduate school or volunteering. That’s just one percentage point lower than the 95% rate for the Class of 2019.

Bucknell says the 2020 graduates are working in a range of industries and thriving in high-paying positions such as Amazon Robotics, CNBC, Microsoft, and more. The graduates’ annual starting salary has been just below $62,000 – about $10,000 above the national average and a 2.3% increase over the Class of 2019.