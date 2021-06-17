Keep Your Friends and Family Safe from Food-Borne Illness

SUNBURY – Food Safety Specialist Sharon McDonald of the Penn State Extension joined WKOK Sunrise Wednesday morning to offer advice on protecting friends and family from food-borne illness.

Keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold can be challenging in the middle of a summer picnic or barbecue, but it’s one of the best ways to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria.

McDonald said, “The bacteria that can cause food-borne illness really thrive in those warmer temperatures. So it’s very important that we keep food out of what we call the Temperature Danger Zone, which is 40 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.”

McDonald also cautions against cross-contamination, which can be prevented by using separate cutting boards for meats and vegetables, and washing hands before moving from one type of food to the next.

McDonald said slathering on hand sanitizer simply doesn’t cut it, “Hand-washing is really number one as far as food safety is concerned and the only way to get that is by washing with soap and water. If you want to use hand sanitizer afterward, then that would be appropriate.”

You can hear McDonald’s full interview on our podcast page and find more food-safety tips at extension.psu.edu.