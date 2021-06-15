Financial Support Pouring in for Family of Murder Victims

SNYDERTOWN – GoFundMe page has more than 300 donors . . . The tragic murders of Susan Williams and James Dicken Senior and Junior Wednesday left Anthony Dicken of New Jersey bereft over the loss of his family, including his 17-year-old brother. A GoFundMe page was created Saturday and community support has been strong. More than 50 donors have pledged at least $200 apiece and the fund’s goal is nearly doubled already.

To donate, visit https://gf.me/v/c/s7bd/nrd85