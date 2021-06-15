Lewisburg Community Pool Officially Open

LEWISBURG – Fun in the sun . . . Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is already making a splash . . . The Lewisburg Community Pool was packed last weekend for their grand-opening event. A ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted top area fundraisers to thank them for supporting the pool.

Now featuring two 27-foot water slides, the Lewisburg Community Pool say they are open 4-7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Regular summer hours and Lap Swims will begin June 16. For information on summer passes or to schedule swimming, SCUBA or diving lessons, call 524-4774.