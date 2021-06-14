GoFundMe Financial Support Coming in for Family of Murder Victims

SNYDERTOWN – The friends and family of the three Snydertown murder victims have set up a fundraising page. A GoFundMe page was created Saturday and community support has been strong, nearly $40,000 has been raised so far.

The page shows that more than 50 donors have pledged at least $200 apiece and the fund’s goal of $20,000 has been met and exceeded. Family and friends are mourning the deaths of Susan Williams, James Dicken Sr. and 17-year-old James Dicken Jr. last Wednesday.

Here is the link for the site:

https://gf.me/v/c/s7bd/nrd85