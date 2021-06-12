Evangelical Community Hospital Receives ‘Response in Caring’ Award

Evangelical CEO: Childcare Support is a Distinguisher for Employers in Recruiting Workforce

HARRISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital was recognized by the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission recently for overcoming issues associated with childcare and supports for employees during the pandemic.

At a recent virtual summit, former Governor Mark Schweiker announced Evangelical as the winner of the ‘Response in Caring’ award, “The Response in Caring award honors a business that took extraordinary measures to support their own working families and community through COVID-19 mitigation mandates that affected childcare and school age care.”

In a video highlighting their efforts, President and CEO Kendra Aucker says they had to anticipate what staff needed when childcare centers and schools were closing, so they developed a model for virtual childcare support with The Miller Center and the YMCA.

“You know, as a workforce, we were seeing people impacted dramatically by this. When you work in a hospital, it’s basically shift work for a lot of people, certain times of the day, and schools weren’t making decisions about whether children were remote or not until like a quarter of eight in the morning.”

Aucker says all businesses, especially healthcare, are going to struggle with having an adequate labor force even after the pandemic, “And, I think that early childhood learning and investments in preschools and daycares, and that type of thing, are going to be a distinguisher for an employer in how to be attractive in recruiting and retaining an adequate workforce.”

Evangelical was one of four businesses across Pennsylvania recognized by the commission for innovative and responsive business strategies supporting working families and childcare.