COVID Numbers: Slight Uptick Statewide, Local Hospitalizations

HARRISBURG –There has been a slight increase in the number of daily coronavirus cases statewide. According to the state Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases number 560 today, bringing the statewide total to 1,207,495.

Locally, there were eight new cases reported. Northumberland County has five new positive tests, bringing the county total to 9,688. Union County has two new cases for a total of 6,142. Montour is up one to 2,023 and Snyder remains at 3,669.

Statewide, 21 new deaths were reported, for a total of 27,438 people who have died of COVID-19 related illness since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported locally, keeping Union County’s death toll at 89, Northumberland at 35, Snyder at 85, and Montour at 67.

Also reported statewide were 630 hospitalizations, with 159 people in intensive care and 110 on ventilators. There are 11 local hospitalizations. Geisinger Danville now has only three coronavirus patients, none in intensive care or on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin also has three patients, with two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has two new COVID-19 patients for a total of five; three of whom are in intensive care.

Locally, 974 more shots were given yesterday. Northumberland County administered 452 of those doses doses and now has 36,877 fully-vaccinated residents; 37,634 have received at least one dose. Snyder County has 155 more doses in arm, for a total of 27,179 vaccines administered since the start of the pandemic (12,414 residents are fully vaccinated and 14,765 have at least one dose).

There were 313 new shots given in Union County, so 17,530 residents have at least one dose and 15,934 are fully vaccinated. Montour County residents numbers rose by 54 yesterday, totaling 10,398 fully-vaccinated residents and 10,923 with at least one dose.