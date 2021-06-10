Three People Murdered in Snydertown, One Person Arrested

SNYDERTOWN – State police are out with two of the names of three people killed in a triple homicide in Snydertown Wednesday afternoon, but they aren’t saying who has been arrested.

A news release issued early this morning said the three victims of the killing were 58-year-old Susan Williams of Snydertown, 59-year-old James Dicken of Snydertown, and a 17-year-old who they don’t identify.

Troopers say between noon and 3pm Wednesday, the person they’ve arrested went into a home and murdered the victims, then fled the scene. That person was taken into custody Wednesday evening and jailed. An arraignment will take place this morning.

Officers said their investigation centered on the Sunbury/South Front Street area last evening.