New Numbers: PA COVID-19 Daily Cases Remain Under 500

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting new coronavirus case are still below 500 daily statewide, with 496 new positive tests lately. Additionally, there is an increasing 96% recovery rate, meaning more individuals who have had the disease–are fully recovered.

There have been over 1.2 million total COVID-19 statewide cases. Locally, there were only three new cases, all in Northumberland County. That county has had 9,683 positive tests among residents since the pandemic began. Union County remains at 6,140 people had the disease; Montour at 2,022; and Snyder at 3,669 total cases.

Statewide, 22 new deaths were reported to the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,417. One death was reported locally, bringing Union County’s new death toll to 89. A total of 356 deaths have been reported in Northumberland County, 85 in Snyder County, and 67 in Montour.

Also reported statewide, there are 650 hospitalizations from the disease, with 156 people in intensive care and 109 on ventilators. Locally, hospitalizations remain low. Geisinger Danville has 15 coronavirus patients, down 11 from the day before, with one person in intensive care and three people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has four new patients for a total of seven, with two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has three COVID-19 patients, all in intensive care, none on ventilators.

The Department of State says statewide vaccination data ranks the commonwealth fifth in the country for total doses administered by percentage of population, with 56.3% of adults fully vaccinated. Nearly 11 million total doses have been administered statewide since December. More than 4.9 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated and another 1,487,187 are awaiting their second dose.

Locally, 549 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine yesterday. In Northumberland County, 261 more people got the shot, with 74,059 county residents having at least one dose of the vaccine (37,509 partially vaccinated, 36,550 fully). Snyder County has 108 more doses in arm for a total of 27,024 (14,731 partially, 12,293 fully). Union County residents have 121 new doses for a total of 33,151 (17,438 partially, 15,713 fully). In Montour County, 59 more residents received shots for a total 21,267 (10,900 partially, 10,367 fully).